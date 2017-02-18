C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
News

Changes to the LPH hoped to alleviate traffic

February 17, 2017
Add Comment
Tammi Sulliman
1 Min Read

One architect believes the Linford Pierson Highway (LPH) widening will go a long way in reducing morning traffic jams despite part of the highway remaining two lanes.

The project includes widening about a mile of the road, from the silver oaks roundabout to Agnus Way  from two lanes to four. A roundabout is also planned near Agnus Way.  Beyond that area, the highway will go back down to two lanes.

But architect Eddie Thompson believes the work will prevent traffic from bottle-necking near Agnus Way.

The NRA told Cayman 27 last month it expects the project to be completed by June.

About the author

View All Posts
Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Builders Expo 1
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
Builders Expo 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: