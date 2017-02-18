Changes to the LPH hoped to alleviate traffic

One architect believes the Linford Pierson Highway (LPH) widening will go a long way in reducing morning traffic jams despite part of the highway remaining two lanes.

The project includes widening about a mile of the road, from the silver oaks roundabout to Agnus Way from two lanes to four. A roundabout is also planned near Agnus Way. Beyond that area, the highway will go back down to two lanes.

But architect Eddie Thompson believes the work will prevent traffic from bottle-necking near Agnus Way.

The NRA told Cayman 27 last month it expects the project to be completed by June.

