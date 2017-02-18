Charges laid in Jessie Perry’s death

Charges have been laid in the death of Jessie Perry. Nearly two years after she died in a West Bay car crash.

Ms Perry was a passenger in the car that crashed on the morning of September 14, 2015 after she was out celebrating her 21st birthday.

She suffered severe burns and later died of her injuries in Jamaica. Police say a 33-year-old George Town man was charged with death by dangerous driving in connection with collision that occurred in the early hours of September 14 on West Bay Road near public beach.

He was the driver of the vehicle in the crash. He is due to appear in court on 21 March and currently on police bail.

