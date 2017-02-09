Flow Valentine
Child sexual abuse issues discussed in-depth

February 8, 2017
Joseph Avary
Cayman 27’s Joe Avary and Kevin Morales delve deeper into the issues surrounding of child sexual abuse in Cayman,  including the call for a sexual offenders registry, and the need to protect privacy of the victims of these crimes.

“There’s a saying that knowledge is power, so if knowledge is power, we all need to be empowered with the information of who, at least has been convicted. that by no means gives someone 100% comfort that their child cannot be a victim just because they can pinpoint where these molesters are, but the fact of the matter is, this is the most under-reported type of offense that exists. there are a lot of people who are molesting children who never see a day in court and are never convicted, and they’re still perpetrators and they’re still getting away with it,” said community activist Sandra Hill.

“A lot of people, I feel, don’t report these types of cases because they’re afraid three name will be out or they image will be out, or people will know about what’s happened to them,” said Allison Hidalgo, creator of the social media page Pledge to Prevent Child Abuse in Cayman. “But it’s also very impotent that the victims know not to be ashamed of it, that the only way to get through it and make sure that this person that did this to you doesn’t do it to somebody else is if you go through the process of going through it and then knowing that the judges are more strict or harsher punishments are going to be implemented.”

 

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

