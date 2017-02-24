Notable multi-event winners on the day were Corey Frederick-Westerborg, Sophie Ellison, Lauren Hew, Alison Jackson, Jillian Crooks, Avery Lambert, Zachary Moore, Shne’s Joachim, Sierrah Broadbelt, Matthew Somerville, Jonathan Key, Harry Bishop, Jordan Crooks, Connor Macdonald, Stefano Bonati, Ria Plunkett, Alex Dakers, & Sabine Ellison. For a complete list of winners and results visit CIASA.ky
CIASA National Championships
February 23, 2017
1 Min Read
