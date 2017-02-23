Every year CIBC First Caribbean puts on the walk for the cure in aid of the Cayman Islands Cancer Society but before people tie up their laces they also have chance to support through charity trunk sale. Joining Daybreak’s Janelle Muttoo to discuss the event is Shadden McLaughlin, the walk for the cure manager.
CIBC Charity Trunk Sale
February 23, 2017
1 Min Read
