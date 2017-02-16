C3 Pure Fibre
CIFS buys new fire truck for $600K

February 15, 2017
Kevin Morales
The Cayman Islands Fire Services recently purchased a new fire truck to replace the one ruined last month in Cayman Brac, when two fire services officers crashed it during a speed test.

Fire Chief David Hails signed off on the purchase, which is for a new Rosenbauer Panther costing $599,328.

A Government Information Services spokesperson says the truck is fully equipped with features not before seen in Cayman.

The CIFS is expected to receive training on the truck, which is anticipated to arrive in Cayman Brac in March.

The GIS spokesperson also says there is no further information on the investigation into the crash.

