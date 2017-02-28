It was a clean sweep for Cayman as they beat Argentina in all 3 games. In game one chasing 117, Cayman’s Deno McInnis scored 32 off 47, including four 6’s, with Cayman winning with by 3 wickets and 3 balls remaining. Top scorer for Cayman in-game two was Darren Cato with 33, while Ryan Bovell added 30 that saw Cayman close their innings for 173 to Argentina’s 106. With a birth in the WCL already in hand, game three saw the tourists win by 5 wickets. Cayman’s bowlers Corey Cato, Neil Coley, and Kevon Bazil each took 2 wickets while smashing 25 runs off the first 18 balls to win by 5 wickets 96-95. Cayman’s Conroy Wright was man of the match in-game 3 as well as bowler of the series and player of the series, while Deno McInnis from Cayman took the batsman of the series award. Cayman is now back in the World Cricket League’s Division Five.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

