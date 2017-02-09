Code Fellows workshop to teach software development fundamentals

Cayman Enterprise City is bringing the high-tech world of computer programming here to Grand Cayman for a special one-day coding workshop.
The US firm Code Fellows will be conducting the first in a series of coding workshops aimed at Caymanians who are already out of school and thinking about a career change. Code is a set of instructions computers understand.
Attendees will learn how to build a website from scratch. Cayman Enterprise City said there’s a global shortage of coders in the software development industry, and the Code 101 workshop could be a good opportunity to give it a try.
– For more information contact Marilyn Conolly at
