Code Fellows workshop to teach software development fundamentals

Cayman Enterprise City is bringing the high-tech world of computer programming here to Grand Cayman for a special one-day coding workshop.

The US firm Code Fellows will be conducting the first in a series of coding workshops aimed at Caymanians who are already out of school and thinking about a career change. Code is a set of instructions computers understand.

Attendees will learn how to build a website from scratch. Cayman Enterprise City said there’s a global shortage of coders in the software development industry, and the Code 101 workshop could be a good opportunity to give it a try.

– Saturday, February 11

– Sir Vassel Johnson Hall, UCCI Campus

– Full day of learning, 9am-8pm

– For more information contact Marilyn Conolly at M.Conolly@caymanenterprisecity.com or call 938-6300.

