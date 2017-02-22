Collecting bras to fight sex trafficking

Push-ups, full-cups, balconettes, and demi-bras.

One fitness centre is collecting lightly-used female undergarments to fight sex trafficking.

The Gym has teamed up with Free the Girls to become a collection point for unwanted bras.

Free the Girls is an international non-profit organisation that works on the ground in El Salvador, Mozambique, and Uganda to help girls and women to earn a safe income selling bras in the second-hand market.

Many of these women and girls were once victims of sex trafficking.

“It’s an item that’s actually quite difficult for them to get,” said The Gym’s Virginia Czernocki. “Just like things like contraceptives and sanitary towels and so forth, underwear is difficult for them to get, too, so some of these women will be using the bras for themselves, but they’re also going to be selling them on.”

You can drop off lightly-used bras at The Gym in industrial park.

