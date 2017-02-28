C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
News Politics

Connolly defends motion calling for law firm investigation

February 27, 2017
Add Comment
Tammi Sulliman
1 Min Read

A contentious Private Member’s Motion has struck a nerve for some in the legal fraternity.

The motion alleges possible breaches of the Penal Code, the Legal Practitioner’s Law and the Immigration Law by legal firms and calls for the Attorney General to investigate and prosecute if necessary.

It has stoked the ire of some attorneys and some big name law firms.

George Town MLA Winston Connolly, a seconder of the motion, joins Tammi Sulliman to discuss.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic
Builders Expo 1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
Builders Expo 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: