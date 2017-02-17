C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
Crime News

Crime Briefs: Suspects held for indecent assault, theft

February 16, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A 48-year-old West Bay man is in police custody in connection with Monday’s (February 13) indecent assault at a West Bay Road residence.
The suspect was arrested yesterday (February 15.)
It’s the latest in a series of incidents in West Bay. The attack occurred just before 3:30 a-m and police say the female victim awoke to find a man in her bedroom engaging in indecent behaviour with a t-shirt over his head. He left shortly after. The woman was not harmed.
In a separate incident police arrested a 36-year-old West Bay man in the area where the assault occurred.
Police on patrol in West Bay around 3.30 (February 15) morning said the man was behaving suspiciously and spoke to him.
He became uncooperative and fled along the beach. Officers chased and apprehended the man on suspicion of theft and possession of an offensive weapon. Suspected stolen property was also found on his person. He is on police bail.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Builders Expo 1
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
Builders Expo 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: