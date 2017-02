A visiting cruise ship passenger appeared in Summer Court Friday 3 February and was ordered to fork out $1,000 for having three rounds of live ammunition in his bag.

The bullets were found during X-rays taken as he tried to board the vessel after visiting Grand Cayman on Wednesday (1 February). The Panamanian man said he was a licensed firearm holder in his country and didn’t know how long the bullets were in his bag. He apologised for his error.

