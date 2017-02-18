C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
News

Dancing up a storm

February 17, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

The John Gray School hall erupted in cheer and applause for their annual Mr and Mrs Valentine’s talent show put on by the school’s business club.

Students brought their skills to the stage last Saturday, from modern dance performances to song covers, as classmates cheered each other on, teacher Judy Blair Jackson says it’s a good way to boost self-esteem and school morale.

“School spirit is important because it also helps to build your culture as well and if the school spirit is high, we are together, we are encouraging each other, we are on the same level then definitely it will over spill into the academics as well and each one cheering on one, that is the encouragement we need here,” said Business Club Facilitator, Judy Blair-Jackson.

More than 200 people attended the event.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Builders Expo 1
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
Builders Expo 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: