Dancing up a storm

The John Gray School hall erupted in cheer and applause for their annual Mr and Mrs Valentine’s talent show put on by the school’s business club.

Students brought their skills to the stage last Saturday, from modern dance performances to song covers, as classmates cheered each other on, teacher Judy Blair Jackson says it’s a good way to boost self-esteem and school morale.

“School spirit is important because it also helps to build your culture as well and if the school spirit is high, we are together, we are encouraging each other, we are on the same level then definitely it will over spill into the academics as well and each one cheering on one, that is the encouragement we need here,” said Business Club Facilitator, Judy Blair-Jackson.

More than 200 people attended the event.

