Daybreak: February 13th 2017

February 13, 2017
Angela Sevilla
On Daybreak this morning, Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo is just around the corner, we have Island Electronics and the Department of Planning here to tell you what you can expect from their booths.  Though Cayman is one of the leading countries in the Caribbean tackling the Lionfish problem, the fight isn’t over yet, find out the details of CULL 21 today with Cayman 27’s Joe Avary.  From sea to land, on Environment Break we talk about protected areas around Cayman.  The organisers of the Coco Fest 2017 will be with us this morning to talk about all things coconuts.

