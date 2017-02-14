Daybreak: February 14th 2017

On Daybreak this morning we continue with Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo by asking to the folks from Smarter Living about automating their home. Dr McField is with us as we discuss what we should be looking for as a voter in the upcoming political season. On this morning’s TV Guide we recap the drama and excitement of the Grammy’s and remind of a movie that might make your Valentine’s Day a little extra special. We bring you this week’s furry friend in need of a loving home in your pet of the week.

