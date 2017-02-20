Daybreak: February 20th 2017

On Daybreak this morning, Phoenix construction will be at the Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo and they join us today to explain how they can help you build that project you’ve been thinking of. Get a look at the new app that the Department of Environment has developed to make sure that you can be more involved with protecting our underwater species. Political hopeful Chris Saunders joins Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman to discuss HSA’s spending after it has come under scrutiny by the auditor general. Manuela helps you reach those body goals on Body Break today with an ab-busting workout.

