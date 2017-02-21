C3 Pure Fibre
Daybreak: February 21st 2017

February 21, 2017
On Daybreak this morning, the John Gray High School project is finally making some movement towards completion but there are still many questions revolving around it, Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sits with Reshma Ragoonath to discuss.  Every Tuesday we bring you an animal looking for a forever home at the Human Society, today we take an in-depth look at the people and the facility.  Eco House will be at the Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo and they join us this morning to talk about saving money while keeping cool.  On Tonie’s TV Guide, she has 4 TV Shows that you may want to take a look at this week and we also have a recap of the weekend’s past Legends tournament.

