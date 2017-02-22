C3 Pure Fibre
Daybreak

Daybreak: February 22nd, 2017

February 22, 2017
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

On Daybreak this morning, the author of “Tell my Mother I gone to Cuba”, Dr Sharon Marshall joins us to discuss her book launch that happens this Friday (Feb 24).  Are you man enough?  That’s what the Crisis Centre wants to find out with the Walk In Her Shoes event happening soon, find out the details on this morning’s show.  On Entertainment Report it’s all about space; Star Wars releases a new cast picture of its upcoming film, and we take a look at two films based in the stars with two very different messages.  And on Partners in Good Health we learn about the Miami Cancer Institute.  This morning we also discuss gender diversity in leadership in the workplace with those form a collaborative initiative focusing on the topic.

