Daybreak: February 23rd, 2017

February 23, 2017
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

On Daybreak this morning, COX Lumber is so much more than a lumber store; they’re here this morning and they’re taking part in the Hurley’s Media Builders Expo, find out how you can upgrade your home.  It’s that time of the year to clean out your closet and bag some bargains at the CIBC Charity Trunk Sale, we have details for you on how you can sign up and support the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.  New OfReg boss John Paul Morgan sits down with Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman to talk about the newly created Public Utilities and Competition Office.  Taking care of those fingers and toes is a ritual for many of us, but sometimes taking care of them means taking a break…on Beautiful You we get advice from Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa about natural nail care.

Angela Sevilla

