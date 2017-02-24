Daybreak: February 24th, 2017

On Daybreak this morning we hear from Minister of Financial Services Honourable Wayne Panton after a controversial private members motion in the LA. Upgrade your home…Hi-Tech Electronics is coming to the Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo but they’re here on Daybreak first with a taste of what to expect. Jevy & Janelle discuss this year’s Oscar picks in a special segment. On today’s Entertainment Report you’ll find out some of our top picks for goofy films to watch this year. The Cayman Islands Drama Society will be premiering Footloose on the stage this year, we’ll be taking to one of the cast members for today’s Artist Expressions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

