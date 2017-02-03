Daybreak: February 3rd 2017

On the show this morning, STEM based learning is a top priority for many institutes and parents as well; The Alpha Academy’s approached learning is just that, we’re going to find out more today. Are you looking to complete your secondary studies? The United World College is here to tell you how they can help you do just that. Yung Fusion is with us this morning to talk about what projects he has been working on since he was featured abroad. Cayman 27’s Jordan Armenise is also with us on Daybreak this morning to tell you what you might expect for this years surprise showdown between the Patriots and the Falcons for the Superbowl.

