Daybreak: February 8th 2017

On Daybreak this morning, the Cayman Islands Blood Bank wants to sign up 500 new donors for the end of 2017 and they started by taking their cause to the Taste of Cayman, find out why you should be a donor today. Queen Elizabeth II’s Sapphire Jubilee was this week, we have a recap of the events as well as a few facts you may not know about our reigning monarch. Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and we have a countdown of our favourite celebrity couples on your Entertainment Report. When we talk about breaking the internet, there’s no better way to sum it up than memes, Jevy takes us through some of the worlds most popular memes on the web so far this year and some that hit close to home and lastly on Inner Peace…Are you considering quitting your job? We have a few things you might want to think about before you do.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

