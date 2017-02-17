Child abuse has taken centre stage in the Cayman Islands whether it be the cases before the courts or policies put in place to protect the youth from harm. Joining Tammi Sulliman to talk about their latest initiative is Red Cross deputy director Carolina Ferreira.
Dealing with the child abuse challenge
February 16, 2017
