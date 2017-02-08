Flow Valentine
Discounted HIV/AIDS testing for valentines

February 8, 2017
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and what better way for love-birds to celebrate this romantic occasion than getting an HIV/AIDS test.
that’s exactly what happened at George Town clinic Medlab where ahead of the day of love they’ve cut prices on the tests in order to promote safety among couples.

“Well we had several people coming in this morning and they were happy to get tested, they were happy for the discount and they said they would bring others as well,” Mrs Duncan said.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has this report.

 

