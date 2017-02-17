DiveTech’s weekend diving outlook for 17-19 February

Divers, you’ve been dry long enough: now it’s time for the DiveTech weekend diving outlook.

You will not want to stay dry this weekend. We have some amazing diving conditions in store this weekend.

If you can, take advantage of diving Cayman’s legendary north wall. I’m looking to get myself on a 2-tank boat trip, but if you want to go from shore, Cobalt Coast and Lighthouse Point are looking good all weekend.

Saturday afternoon could be a bit choppy on the west side due to some southeast winds, but Sunday will be like glass everywhere.

I’ve heard reports of some recent hammerhead sightings and leopard flatworms too for those macro photography freaks.

Grab yourself a dive buddy, strap on a tank, and I’ll see you underwater!

