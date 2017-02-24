DiveTech’s weekend diving outlook for 24-26 February

The DiveTech weekend diving outlook is back, just in time for another weekend under the water.

We’ve had some rough seas Wednesday and Thursday, but the winds will be dying down overnight and into Friday.

Saturday’s windguru shows little to no winds, so carpe diem, divers; seize the day and take advantage of some spectacular conditions for north wall diving. Sunday, winds turn back around to the east and stay light, meaning your west side shore diving locations from Sunset House to Don Fosters all the way up to dive sites along Northwest Point are all looking good.

Now if you’re planning to participate in CULL #21, best of luck on the water.

So grab a buddy, strap on a tank, and let’s go diving.

