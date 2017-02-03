DiveTech’s weekend diving outlook

Cayman 27 and DiveTech have partnered to bring scuba diving enthusiasts a new tool to assist with weekend dive plans, the Weekend Diving Outlook.

Every Thursday, Cayman 27’s Joe Avary takes a look at the weather factors that make an impact on diving conditions across the Cayman Islands, and suggests the best of Cayman’s 365 dive sites for a weekend tank or two.

East/Northeast winds are blowing Saturday and Sunday in the 16-20 knots neighborhood. Winds appear to start stronger in the early part of the day, and weaken in the afternoons.

Diving conditions along Grand Cayman’s west side are likely to be favourable, including shore dive sites at Sunset House and Eden Rock. Shore dive sites on the island’s northwest side, such as Lighthouse Point and Macabuca are also looking good for a weekend of bottom time.

