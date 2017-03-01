Election mode triggered, parties ready troops for launch

Cayman is in full election mode and the Cayman Democratic Party is rallying its troops ahead of its campaign launch planned for march 25th at UCCI Hall. Opposition Leader Hon. McKeeva Bush is keeping his number of candidates under wraps for now.

He will not field a full slate of candidates but says he’ll support some independent candidates in the run up to May 24th.

The CDP’s launch follows the Progressives launch on March 18th at the Family Life Centre.

