Environmental Ambassadors internship offered

February 2, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
Conservation group Save Cayman has launched an internship called the Environmental Ambassadors programme.

The eight-week summer internship will give young Caymanians 18 to 25 years old the opportunity to learn hands on about Cayman’s marine and terrestrial life, and the issues that impact it.

Tammi Sulliman

