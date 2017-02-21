Extradited coach expected in court today on sex charges

A local athletics coach is set to appear in court this morning (Tuesday 21 February) after being successfully extradited from the US.

Cayman 27 was informed that the 37-year-old man, who fled Cayman earlier last year after being accused of indecently assaulting a minor, is now on island.

He is expected to appear on sex assault charges before a magistrate. Cayman 27 is not naming him in order to protect the victim. On 24 June, the coach was charged with two counts of indecent assault, one charge of gross indecency and one charge of misuse of an Information and Communications Technology Authority network after its was alleged he sexually assaulted an athlete that he coached. Join us at 6pm for more.

