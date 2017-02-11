Flow Valentine
Crime News

Family describes damage after police raid; arrests made, firearm recovered

February 10, 2017
Joseph Avary
Family members home at the time of Friday morning’s raid said they offered police keys to the home but police smashed in their doors.

Police arrested two people in connection with the 4 February shooting outside of a West Bay Road nightclub and recovered a firearm in the operation.

Emelia Tibbetts told Cayman 27 there were several children in the home when armed police stormed the home, including a boy with special needs.

She said police arrested her son and her daughter in the raid, leaving the family with several mashed up doors to replace.

“I asked them if they were going to fix the door back and they said no, and this is what has me really upset right, that they can come in here, on people’s property, destroy their property,” said Ms. Tibbetts. “They were given a key to open the door and we wanted to open the door but they wouldn’t make us open the door they just made us get out of the yard.

The RCIPS said today’s raid was a full and legal execution of search and arrest warrants.

“In the case of search warrants for firearms, police officers must swiftly follow protocols that minimise the chances of any risk to the public,” said an RCIPS spokesperson in a statement. “Contingencies were in place this morning to address any issues that could have arisen around the presence of children.”

