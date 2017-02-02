Flow Valentine
Father says he didn’t know about the gun in the car

February 1, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
The father and son charged with possession of an illegal firearm appeared in summary court Wednesday (1 February)  via video link.

George Powell and his son Jordan were arrested on the 21st of January. They are both charged with two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm.
Police say they failed to stop for officers and led officers on a chase before eventually slamming into a utility pole, after which police found a gun.

In court, the attorney for George Powell said his client did not know his son had a gun and only found out when he son told him during the chase.

Jordan Powell will appear in grand court on the 24 February and will enter a plea when arraigned. George Powell will appear in summary court on the 16 February for another mention.

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

