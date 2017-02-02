Father says he didn’t know about the gun in the car

The father and son charged with possession of an illegal firearm appeared in summary court Wednesday (1 February) via video link.

George Powell and his son Jordan were arrested on the 21st of January. They are both charged with two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Police say they failed to stop for officers and led officers on a chase before eventually slamming into a utility pole, after which police found a gun.

In court, the attorney for George Powell said his client did not know his son had a gun and only found out when he son told him during the chase.

Jordan Powell will appear in grand court on the 24 February and will enter a plea when arraigned. George Powell will appear in summary court on the 16 February for another mention.

