Shaad O’Garro lead Popo Jebs to a 86-48 win over HMCIPS.
-
Share This!
Filipino basketball recap
February 6, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Crime • News
Gun violence hits Cayman for second time in week
February 6, 2017
News
Falsified invoices, funds used to pay personal bills in Syed trial
February 6, 2017
Crime • News
Man arrested at restaurant charged with drug offences
February 6, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise lives and breathes sports. It was a role with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats that provided him with a platform to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan was able to provide live performance experience in his role as the In-Game Host as well develop a digital portfolio of one-on-one sports interviews, digital sports episodic comedy and full length sports & news features as a Sports Reporter. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director in the Crime genres.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.