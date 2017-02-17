C3 Pure Fibre
Firefighters gets stress management training

February 16, 2017
Mario Grey
Fire Chief David Hails said new programmes to prepare fire fighters with stressful situations will diversify the portfolio of his first responders.

Mr. Hails said as the Fire Service gears towards having their first Chaplain on staff, the Critical Incidence Stress Management Training facilitated by the Employee Assistance Programme E.A.P is also another first for the service providing firefighters with counseling techniques.

“I’m right in saying that it’s also the first time that critical incidence stress management is being offered to fire officers as well so the two are being developed together. Very pleased about this and hopefully we could see that developed over the future and you know spread it’s wings from here” Mr. Hails said.

The Fire Chief said with the Cayman Islands being a close-knit community often times firefighters are related to victims they encounter and said the training came at the right time.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

