Firefighters gets stress management training

Fire Chief David Hails said new programmes to prepare fire fighters with stressful situations will diversify the portfolio of his first responders.

Mr. Hails said as the Fire Service gears towards having their first Chaplain on staff, the Critical Incidence Stress Management Training facilitated by the Employee Assistance Programme E.A.P is also another first for the service providing firefighters with counseling techniques.

“I’m right in saying that it’s also the first time that critical incidence stress management is being offered to fire officers as well so the two are being developed together. Very pleased about this and hopefully we could see that developed over the future and you know spread it’s wings from here” Mr. Hails said.

The Fire Chief said with the Cayman Islands being a close-knit community often times firefighters are related to victims they encounter and said the training came at the right time.

