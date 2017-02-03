Focus on foreclosures

The latest data shows that banks cashed in on more than 100 foreclosure sales in 2016. So what picture does this paint?

Realtors say these sales are actually a reflection of a backlog of foreclosed properties and are only now starting to move. Off the back of that, government says raw data from the banks indicate the numbers are coming down. But others say the numbers are still too high and point to a community that is struggling to make ends meet.

Former Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) Director Jonathan Piercy discusses. He also makes the announcement he has decided to contest the 2017 elections in George Town West.

