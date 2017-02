Three people arrested in a George Town raid last year appeared in court Friday 24 February.

Andy Barnes, Yannick McLaughlin and Amber Yates appeared for a mention in relation to a possession of an unlicensed firearms charge.

The trial was to begin on 27 February but a forensic report led the court to push the date back. The jury trial will begin on the 29 May.

Amber Yates is currently on bail. Andy Barnes and Yannick McLaughlin are still in custody.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print