Gun violence hits Cayman for second time in week

A 26-year-old man was released from the hospital today after he was shot in the torso outside Fete nightclub on West Bay road. The incident occurred Saturday morning (4 February) shortly after three.

Armed units responded to reports of gun shots outside the club. Initial reports claimed two people were shot, but police later confirmed only one man was shot and a second man, age 29, was pistol whipped. Both men were taken to the Cayman Islands hospital for treatment. The second male discharged himself from the hospital Saturday.

Police have not detained anyone in connection with Saturday’s incident.

Police are tight-lipped on the investigation into Saturday’s shooting and have not confirmed if it is gang related. Even if it is not gang-related, businesses in the area are concerned by the developments.

“This is the heart of the tourism industry everybody in this country has a lot at stake with this,” said Peppers Bar and Grill manager Mario Machado.

He told Cayman 27 he’s hopeful swift action is taken to nip crime in Cayman in the bud, having seen it effects in his homeland; Jamaica.

“I speak from experience and it’s not a nice thing to see. I think we need a lot of effort to be put in whatever effort is there we need to double it.

Saturday’s shooting happened just feet from his restaurant, which adjoins Fete nightclub. It’s the most recent in a series of violent incidents there, something he said leaves him uneasy.

“One stray shot in the wrong place here and some innocent person will be murdered, killed and so business-wise we really worry about it,” said Mr. Machado.

He said Cayman is a wonderful place to live and work and that’s why he’s here and he’s willing to do what he can to help keep it that way, but it’s going to take all hands on deck.

“Every Caymanian, every person who is living in this country and enjoying this country, trust me there is not better little place to live in needs to get involved if they see something they need to call the police,” he said.

That has been the call from almost every quarter. He said it takes a community effort to stem the tide of violence and keep Cayman the paradise it is.

This marks the second shooting in the Cayman Islands for 2017, and police say the investigation is continuing.

This incident was the latest in a series of violent incidents near the nightclub prior to Saturday’s shooting. A teenager was shot multiple times on Boxing Day, police confirmed that incident as gang-related.

After that shooting, a mobile police unit was stationed outside Fete, but that only lasted a week.

Monday, (6 February) Fete owners have met with police to come up with plan of action.

Cayman 27 will monitor this developing story.

