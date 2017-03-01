Hassan Syed: Prosecution wraps up

Prosecutors in the Hassan Syed trial began their closing arguments today.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Patrick Moran, spent most of the day summarizing the crown’s case against Hassan Syed, accused of bilking more than half-million dollars from UCCI.

He ran down the 12 counts Mister Syed is charged with, one of them being the PhD that was on Mr Syed’s resume when he applied for the President’s role.

He told jurors, “Mr Syed cannot admit responsibility for any of those documents, because if he does, he is admitting a lie, it’s not just a lie to the search committee, it appears to be a lie to Seneco College in Canada. There is only one person who stood to benefit, it was false and he’s sitting right there.”

The topic of credit cards was raised, and the crown said Mr Syed had enough money in his personal bank account to pay for his personal expenditures, but used the UCCI credit card instead and admitted to not providing correct information to the school’s former accountant, Khemkaran Singh, to deduct the amount from Mr. Syed’s salary, which was a part of the agreement signed by faculty who use the college credit cards

The crown council said “Although Mr. Syed [acknowledged] it was Mr. Singhs responsibility to deduct the funds from [his] salary, he also acknowledged he did not provide a single document to Mr Singh which would have enabled Mr Singh to do his job”

Mister Moran also spoke about blank checks he says mister syed used for personal gain, he says it was a shame they could not ask Mr. Khemkaran Singh and former president Brian Chappell about the stay focus project, the project that Mr. Syed said he needed ten thousand dollars in cash for and used a blank cheque to obtain those funds.

“Considering that assertion, you may wish to get the evidence from mr. Geoffrey, he told you that all three of these checks were blank when he signed them, he told you, Mr Syed didn’t tell him the purpose of these checks, he said he signed them on trust.”

A verdict is expected to be presented to the courts early next week.

