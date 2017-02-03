Flow Valentine
News

Hassan Syed trial begins

February 2, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
2 Min Read

The trial of former University College President Hassan Syed opened Thursday 2 February. He faces 12 counts, including theft totalling some half a million dollars.

He’s also defending himself against a charge that he falsely represented himself as a holder of a doctorate to government.

A jury of seven listened, while the crown counsel opened its case against the former UCCI President.

The Crown says Mr. Syed lined his own pockets with money belonging to UCCI, money to which he was not entitled.
That money, totalling more than $500,000 was used for personal expenditure, including a car and home improvements for a female friend. The twelve charges also include that Mr. Syed lied about obtaining a PhD in the field of computer science from the University of Victoria in Canada.

The crown says as it continues to lay out its case against Mr. Syed, “It will become clear that many of Mr. Syed’s actions were motivated *not by a desire to fulfill his responsibilities as president, but by a desire to live a lavish lifestyle.”

Mr. Syed had left Cayman in 2008. He was arrested on an Interpol warrant in Switzerland in January of 2014 and has been out on bail since.

He denies all charges against him.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
Flow Valentine

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: