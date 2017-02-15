Flow Valentine
HIC Superintendent takes swipe at DPP

February 14, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Health Commission superintendent Mervin Connolly knocks the Department of Public Prosecutions office over slow action on health insurance infringements. Mr Connolly appeared before the Public Accounts Committee on Monday where he defended his office and the work they do.

Mr Connolly told the PAC He’s been issuing administrative fines for breaches he’s allowed to address under the law. But action is slow in coming from the DPP’s office for other offences and he wants that to change.
“In many cases we are talking about uninsured medical offences or where there have been deductions from peoples salaries so those types of things, we want to make sure we send a strong message that that will not be tolerated,” Mr Connolly said.
We reached out to DPP Cheryll Richards for comment, but no response was received up to news time.
Mr Connolly, who is also Director of the Department of Health Regulatory Services, also defended private sector insurers premiums saying they have right to make a profit and health claims should not outstrip premiums.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

