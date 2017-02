Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo: DDL Studio Ltd.

From property evaluations to interior design, DDL Studios Ltd. is your full service consultancy firm. They celebrate 20 hearts this year and you can come and meet them at he Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo next month. Joining Jevy to discuss the business in more detail Carolyn Maguire, an interior designer at DDL, Paul Phillips a senior architect at DDL and Mike Kenna a quantity surveyor at DDL.

Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo

Friday 3 March

5:00pm – 8:00pm

Saturday 4 March

10:00am – 4:00pm

ARC at Camana B

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print