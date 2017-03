The Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo is just around the corner and joining Cayman 27’s Tonie Chisholm is Gregg Radley, the general manager of Home Gas to talk to us about what we can expect from their booth.

Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo

Friday 3 March

5:00pm – 8:00pm

Saturday 4 March

10:00am – 4:00pm

ARC at Camana Bay

