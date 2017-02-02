Indecent assault case thrown out, lack of evidence

Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.