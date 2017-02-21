C3 Pure Fibre
JGHS gym moves forward, what’s next for the school?

February 20, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
The John Gray High School project has been an eye-sore for many and nagging thorn spanning administrations after it was stopped in 2009 for lack of funds.

It got a reboot last year when construction of the gymnasium started and that’s nearing completion. On Friday 17 February, the ministry hosted a site visit giving media a first hand look at the multi-purpose facility, but the cost remains under wraps. Joining Tammi Sulliman was  Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath, who was on that tour.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

