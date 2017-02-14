Flow Valentine
John Gray gym takes shape

February 13, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Work continues at the new John Gray High School gymnasium as Government pushes ahead to meet its May opening.
Last year local contractor McAlpine was awarded the contract to finish the job started several years … And millions of dollars ago.
Education Minister Hon. Tara Rivers and her team are set to tour the site this Friday and give an update on the project’s progress.
Now the cost of the gym has not been released by the ministry. Work at the school had ground to a halt back in 2009 due to budget constraints.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

