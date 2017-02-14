John Gray gym takes shape

Work continues at the new John Gray High School gymnasium as Government pushes ahead to meet its May opening.

Last year local contractor McAlpine was awarded the contract to finish the job started several years … And millions of dollars ago.

Education Minister Hon. Tara Rivers and her team are set to tour the site this Friday and give an update on the project’s progress.

Now the cost of the gym has not been released by the ministry. Work at the school had ground to a halt back in 2009 due to budget constraints.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

