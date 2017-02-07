KPMG tapped for social assistance programmes business outline case

Government has contracted KPMG to provide a business outline case aimed at improving efficiency with Cayman’s social assistance programmes.

This stems from recommendations of Project Future, a five-year programme of civil service reform.

Among the programmes addressed by Project Future, the Children and Youth Services (CAYS) Foundation, which may be combined with other programmes or dissolved altogether.

An e-mail sent to Government Information Services seeking the cost of the business outline case was returned but no figure has yet been given.

