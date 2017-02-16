Kyle Broadhurst named new Chamber President

A changing of the guards today (Feb 15) as Kyle Broadhurst was announced as the new Chamber of Commerce President.

Businessman Chris Kirkconnell was voted in today (Feb 15) as chamber Vice-President. Former Chamber President Paul Pearson said the newly selected committee is more than capable of enhancing business in Cayman.

“Kyle is very experienced he’s experienced in the community he’s an experienced lawyer one of his main passions I know if you speak to him later is Education he really really is passionate about Education,” Mr. Pearson said.

Roz Griffiths was named as Secretary, Wayne Cowan was name as Treasurer. The Chamber’s new Council will include: Mike Gibbs, Steve Mcintosh and Denise Gower.

