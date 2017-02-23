C3 Pure Fibre
LA meeting kicks off, 38 Bills listed

February 22, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
2 Min Read

It’s the meeting many have been looking forward to, the last sitting of the LA before Parliament dissolves. For some it’s the legal changes coming, for others it means a chance to vote again.
A whopping 38 pieces of legislation have been listed on the agenda bringing changes across multiple sectors ranging from law enforcement to financial services.
The last meeting before the LA dissolves for election kicked off Wednesday (22 February) morning with legislators buckling down to wade through 38 bills. Topping the list the Cautions Adult bill which Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin says gives second chances and opportunities to persons who fall afoul of the law.

However he said it should not be seen as Government going soft on crime, but giving young Caymanians a chance. Cautions are formal warnings from the police issued to first time offenders for specific offences like minor theft, minor drug possession and assault causing actual bodily harm.

Independent Arden McLean questioned the timing of the bill.

Other key bills on the agenda include the Legal Practitioners Bill which was deferred from the last sitting.

Also on the agenda; the Public Lands Bill, Utility and Competition Bill, Older Persons Bill, Ombudsman Bill and Waste Water Collection and Treatment Bill.

Fifteen reports including financial statements from the HSA, Turtle Farm and Port Authority were also tabled.

The LA resumes on Thursday morning.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

