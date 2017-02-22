Local track coach appears in court for sex offences

Local athletics coach Ato Modibo Stephens appears in court after being extradited from Florida on sex charges involving a teenager.

Mr Stephens returned to Cayman Monday (20 February) night and faced the courts Tuesday (21 February) morning.

The 37-year old man is charged with two counts of indecent assault on a female, gross indecency and misuse of an ICTA network.

He is remanded to custody at Northward prison and will re-appear in court Friday 24 November.

