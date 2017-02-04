Flow Valentine
News

Looking at Cayman’s future now that Brexit moves forward

February 3, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Britain’s planned exit from the European Union moves forward with UK Mps voting overwhelming this week to trigger the transition.
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin is leading a delegation to the UK for special Joint Ministerial Council to lay out Cayman’s concerns and expectations. Joining Tammi now to discuss the latest on Brexit and what areas Cayman’s team should focus on is attorney Nick Dixey.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
Flow Valentine

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: