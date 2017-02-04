Looking at Cayman’s future now that Brexit moves forward

Britain’s planned exit from the European Union moves forward with UK Mps voting overwhelming this week to trigger the transition.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin is leading a delegation to the UK for special Joint Ministerial Council to lay out Cayman’s concerns and expectations. Joining Tammi now to discuss the latest on Brexit and what areas Cayman’s team should focus on is attorney Nick Dixey.

